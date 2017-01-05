HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige has appointed Hilo resident Chris Todd to replace the late Rep. Clift Tsuji in the state House.

Todd said in a statement Thursday he’s grateful for the opportunity and will keep an open door and mind.

Todd is a distribution manager for Hawaii Paper Products and before that worked at Suisan Fish Market in Hilo. He coaches football at Hilo High School, his alma mater. He graduated from the University of Hawaii at Hilo with a degree in economics and political science.

Ige said he selected Todd, who was born and raised in Hilo, from a list of candidates submitted by the state Democratic Party.

According to Todd’s LinkedIn profile, he won first place in the amateur division of a spicy poke-making contest in 2013.

