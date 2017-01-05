FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets owner Woody Johnson understands the frustration felt by fans after a dismal 5-11 season, and urges them to be patient as the team heads into what will likely be a busy offseason.

Johnson says Thursday that he believes in both coach Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan. He retained them because he thinks “they will get this done.”

He adds that there is no playoff mandate for next season because he doesn’t like “lines in the sand,” although he says he’s not “here to come in second place.”

While some fans and media thought the Jets should make a coaching change, Johnson says he’s “very, very much” in Bowles’ corner.

Johnson says it’s just speculation that he’s under consideration for a spot in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, although he says it’s an honor to even be mentioned in such discussions.

