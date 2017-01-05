TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Strong began filling his coaching staff at South Florida on Thursday, announcing the hiring of Sterlin Gilbert as offensive coordinator.

Gilbert was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Strong at Texas this season. He’s also served in similar positions the past four seasons at Tulsa (2015), Bowling Green (2014) and Eastern Illinois (2012-13).

Strong was fired in November after three seasons at Texas. USF hired him last month to replace Willie Taggart, who resigned to fill the head coaching vacancy at Oregon.

Strong inherits a team that won a school-record 11 games this season. He said Gilbert has a “tremendous track record of developing players and producing highly productive offenses.”

Texas ranked16th in the nation in total offense in 2016. With running back D’Onta Foreman gaining over 2,000 yards, the Longhorns were second in the Big 12 in rushing, averaging 239.3 yards per game on the ground.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus