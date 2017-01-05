BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University officials have confirmed vandals broke into Tiger Stadium and damaged the football field’s turf.

An LSU Police Department crime log says the burglary began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the vandals were inside the stadium until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette says the damage wasn’t major, and was “something that can be fixed; the grass will grow back.”

LSU police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

NOLA.com/the Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2iHBvGE) the incident is the second time in recent months the stadium was broken into and the turf damaged. In November, two University of Alabama students were arrested after breaking into the stadium and damaging the field’s “Eye of the Tiger” logo.

