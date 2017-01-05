MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia and Florida State will open the 2020 college football season in Atlanta.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement Thursday that the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the Seminoles will be played Sept. 5, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher was born in Clarksburg.

Lyons also announced the addition of three nonconference games in Morgantown against Championship Subdivision opponents through the 2021 season. West Virginia will face Youngstown State in 2018, James Madison in 2019 and Indiana State in 2021.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus