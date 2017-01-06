The gunman in the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five dead and at least eight injured Friday afternoon has reportedly been identified as Esteban Santiago.

Sen. Bill Nelson, speaking on CNN, identified the gunman as Esteban Santiago and said the man was carrying a military ID card. The Florida Democrat said he received a briefing from Transportation Security Administration Administrator Peter Neffenger, who indicated authorities were fairly certain of the man’s name but that they were not sure if the ID card he was carrying was authentic. The gunman was injured and is in custody, Mr. Nelson said.

The sheriff’s office said five were killed and eight people were injured and taken to area hospitals, though authorities did not specify whether all of the injured victims had suffered from gunshot wounds.

Authorities have provided no details about the suspected shooter and the Broward sheriff’s office said it was actively investigating unconfirmed reports of additional sounds of gunfire heard on airport property.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus