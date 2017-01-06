CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - A 22-year-old former volunteer high school football coach has entered a no-contest plea in connection to an Oregon hazing incident.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hXNGlQ ) that Cooper Kikuta on Thursday pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of criminal mistreatment and was sentenced to 60 hours of community service at the Children’s Farm Home and 12 months probation.

The former assistant volunteer coach for Philomath High School is charged along with senior members of the football team for a July hazing initiation in which 11 freshmen had intimate parts of their bodies targeted at a summer training camp.

Prosecutors argue Kikuta didn’t provide adequate care for the players who were under his supervision.

The juveniles cited in the case have admitted to the allegations against them.

