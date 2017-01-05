Chicago’s former top police officer fears that the city’s now-infamous torture video of a disabled white man is a sign of America’s “new normal.”

Garry McCarthy, the former superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Friday to discuss hate crime charges against four individuals tied to Tuesday’s kidnapping.

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Covington are suspects from a live-streamed video where a man was beaten, cut, forced to drink from a toilet and berated with “F– white people.”

“Unfortunately, this is becoming the new normal,” Mr. McCarthysaid. “The more outrageous the incident — you know, the 6-month-old getting shot while sleeping in a crib in somebody’s apartment — it’s the new normal. It’s almost like, ‘Wow, that’s terrible. OK, what am I going to have for lunch?’ I’m still really concerned about the fact that the more outlandish the incident, we’re horrified but there is no reaction to it.”

Mr. McCarthy said that he hopes citizens use the racial element of this week’s crime as an opportunity to “change the dialogue” or “at least start a dialogue about race in this country that doesn’t really exist.”

The career lawman’s comments come against a violent backdrop for the Windy City, which recorded 762 homicides in 2016 and 3,550 shooting incidents.

The victim of Tuesday’s kidnapping is recovering in a local hospital.

