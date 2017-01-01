FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play for the Cowboys again despite a suspension that will last at least a year.

A day after the NFL announced Gregory’s third suspension this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, Jones said Friday that he doesn’t want to put a timeframe on a possible return.

Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs next season if the Cowboys make it again, although a return for the 2018 season - the last of Gregory’s rookie contract - is more likely.

The suspension knocked Gregory out of this season’s playoffs for the Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He played the last two games of the regular season after serving a 14-game ban.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus