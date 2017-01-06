RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Winners of The Associated Press prep football coach of the year award for North Carolina:
2016_Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest
2015_Mike Palmieri, Charlotte Mallard Creek
2014_Mike Palmieri, Charlotte Mallard Creek
2013_Jim Bob Bryant, Havelock
2012_Mike Byus, East Lincoln
2011_Jim Bob Bryant, Havelock
2010_Scott Young, West Rowan
2009_Joey Price, Wallace-Rose Hill
2008_Scott Young, West Rowan
2007_Ken Avent Jr., Warsaw Kenan
2006_Chris Norman, Shelby
2005_Danny Wilkins, Asheville
2004_Greg Thomas, Greenville Rose
2003_Roy Kirby, Shelby Crest
2002_DeWayne Kellum, Chocowinity Southside
2001_Bob Lewis, Clinton
2000_(tie) Rick Brown, Durham Jordan; Tom Knotts, Charlotte Independence
1999_Harold Robinson, Williamston
1998_Daryl Barnes, Richmond County
1997_Daryl Barnes, Richmond County
1996_David Elder, Hickory
1995_Allen Brown, Thomasville
1994_Anthony Price, Durham
1993_Ken Browning, Northern Durham
1992_Ken Browning, Northern Durham
1991_(tie) David Gutshall, Burlington Cummings; Walter Barnhill, Hoke County
1990_Ray Davis, Southern Nash
1989_Bobby Poss, Hope Mills South View
1988_Jim Taylor, Shelby
1987_(tie) Clyde Parrish, Red Springs; Jim Biggerstaff, Belmont South Point
1986_Mickey Bridgers, Northern Nash
1985_Denny Hicks, Kings Mountain
1984_Marion Kirby, Greensboro Page
1983_Glenn Sasser, Charlotte Myers Park
