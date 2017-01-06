By - Associated Press - Friday, January 6, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Winners of The Associated Press prep football coach of the year award for North Carolina:

2016_Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

2015_Mike Palmieri, Charlotte Mallard Creek

2014_Mike Palmieri, Charlotte Mallard Creek

2013_Jim Bob Bryant, Havelock

2012_Mike Byus, East Lincoln

2011_Jim Bob Bryant, Havelock

2010_Scott Young, West Rowan

2009_Joey Price, Wallace-Rose Hill

2008_Scott Young, West Rowan

2007_Ken Avent Jr., Warsaw Kenan

2006_Chris Norman, Shelby

2005_Danny Wilkins, Asheville

2004_Greg Thomas, Greenville Rose

2003_Roy Kirby, Shelby Crest

2002_DeWayne Kellum, Chocowinity Southside

2001_Bob Lewis, Clinton

2000_(tie) Rick Brown, Durham Jordan; Tom Knotts, Charlotte Independence

1999_Harold Robinson, Williamston

1998_Daryl Barnes, Richmond County

1997_Daryl Barnes, Richmond County

1996_David Elder, Hickory

1995_Allen Brown, Thomasville

1994_Anthony Price, Durham

1993_Ken Browning, Northern Durham

1992_Ken Browning, Northern Durham

1991_(tie) David Gutshall, Burlington Cummings; Walter Barnhill, Hoke County

1990_Ray Davis, Southern Nash

1989_Bobby Poss, Hope Mills South View

1988_Jim Taylor, Shelby

1987_(tie) Clyde Parrish, Red Springs; Jim Biggerstaff, Belmont South Point

1986_Mickey Bridgers, Northern Nash

1985_Denny Hicks, Kings Mountain

1984_Marion Kirby, Greensboro Page

1983_Glenn Sasser, Charlotte Myers Park

