Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced that he would retire from the NFL after 16 seasons. And in true Steve Smith fashion, he did it by taking one last jab at any defender that dared tried to cover him.

In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Smith, 37, made sure to include one final comment. Take a look:

The five-time Pro Bowler retires with 14,731 receiving yards — seventh all-time — and 81 touchdown receptions.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus