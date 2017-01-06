Donald Trump got some political payback Friday against Gov. John Kasich after the chairman of the Ohio Republican party was ousted in favor of the president-elect’s preferred pick.

The Ohio State GOP’s central committee replaced Matt Borges, a top Kasich ally, with Jane Timken after Mr. Trump lobbied members on her behalf, according to Cleveland.com.

Mr. Kasich refused to endorse Mr. Trump in the the presidential race and skipped the Republican National Convention in his home state of Ohio, signaling his displeasure with the New York billionaire.

For his part, Mr. Borges also was lukewarm about Mr. Trump’s candidacy.

But the GOP had enjoyed a series of electoral triumphs since Mr. Kasich helped move Mr. Borges into the chairmanship in 2013 — fueling speculation that he could escape punishment from Mr. Trump.

That was not the case, as Mr. Trump’s support for Ms. Timken, vice chair of the Stark County GOP, was seen as a way to get revenge against Mr. Kasich.

“I couldn’t have imagined the up and downs and wildness of it all when I was first elected by this body in 2013,” Mr. Borges said after the vote. “When you think about the statewide sweep in 2014, bringing the convention to Ohio for the first time in 80 years, hosting the first Republican debate, and then a statewide sweep again in 2016, I don’t know how I could have put any more of my heart and soul into succeeding and making sure that we elected Republicans and we moved this state and country in the right direction.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday that each member of the state central committee received a letter that Mr. Trump sent to Ms. Timkin that said “It’s important to have strong leadership in our battle states and I look forward to working with you as chairman,”

He also added a handwritten note that said: “Important for Ohio that you win!”

Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump advisor, welcomed Ms. Timken’s victory on Twitter, saying “Congratulations to Jane Timken, just elected Ohio Republican Party chair.”

