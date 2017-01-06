Thousands of U.S. troops and a wave of armored vehicles are rumbling into Germany in support of NATO allies.

The German port of Bremerhaven was busy on Friday as 3,5000 troops from Fort Carson, Colorado, landed with thousands of vehicles, 87 tanks, 18 Paladins, and hundreds of Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The mission for 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will ultimately bring them to Poland, Estonia Bulgaria and other allied nations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“This is a tangible sign of the United States’ commitment to maintaining peace on this continent,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy McGuire, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe. “It is a sign of the U.S. commitment to this alliance and to peace and prosperity in Europe. The best way to maintain peace is preparation.”

Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said the nine-month deployment was the first for an armor brigade in “many years.”

“As we have responded to aggression in the East, we have rotated units into Germany and into Poland and out over the last few years,” the officer said.

Stars and Stripes called the deployment the “culmination of a steady build up that commenced in the wake of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus