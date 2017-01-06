LAS VEGAS (AP) - The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson have approved hotel room tax hikes to help pay for a $1.4 billion renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center and a new stadium officials to lure the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2i0t6j3 ) city councils in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas on Wednesday approved .5 percent room tax hikes to help pay for the convention center.

Henderson’s city council on Tuesday approved a .5 percent increase for the convention center and an additional .5 percent increase to help pay for the NFL stadium.

The $1.9 billion project also calls for casino magnate Sheldon Adelson’s firm, Las Vegas Sands, to kick in $650 million and the Raiders $500 million.

The first increases to the 12 percent hotel tax take effect Jan. 15.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus