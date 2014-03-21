Police in Fort Worth, Texas, reported Thursday that a uniformed officer was refused service at a Wendy's restaurant — an incident the fast-food chain is calling an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram that an officer was ignored by employees at the Wendy's at Trail Lake Drive and Interstate 20.

As the officer walked to the counter, the employees walked to the back of the kitchen and stayed there, refusing to take his order, Sgt. Povero said. The officer said he made eye contact with one employee, who also refused to help him. He then left, thinking they refused service because he was an officer, the spokesman said.

The police department used its official Twitter account to complain about the encounter to Wendy's, tweeting the hashtag #whatsthebeef.

@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

Wendy'sresponded saying it was aware of the incident and was “abruptly handling the situation.”

On Friday, Wendy's released a statement calling the incident an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

“In response to the media inquiries in regards to the service of a police office[r] at Wendy's, please know this appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding,” the statement said, a local CBS News affiliate reported. “In fact, this restaurant welcomes and offers free meals and discounts to all members of law enforcement in recognition of their service. We value and respect our local police officers and what they do to protect our community, we have been in touch with the police department and we hope to resolve this matter quickly.”

Some Twitter users offered to buy the turned away officer a meal, which the department said could be dropped off at police headquarters, 505 West Felix St.

@flan5000 thank you. You can drop it off at our HQ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

