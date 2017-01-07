SEATTLE (AP) - The Detroit Lions will be without two starters on the offensive line for the NFC wild-card game at Seattle.

Right tackle Riley Reiff was among Detroit’s inactives announced before the game on Saturday. He joined center Travis Swanson, who was ruled out on Friday because of a concussion.

Reiff had been listed as questionable on the final injury report because of a hip injury and was limited in practice all week. He missed the regular-season finale against Green Bay. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start in place of Reiff.

Two players listed as questionable, wide receiver Andre Roberts and linebacker DeAndre Levy, were both active.

Seattle had no major surprises among its inactive players. Offensive lineman Bradley Sowell was active for the first time in three weeks, while rookie offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo was inactive. The only major loss for the Seahawks was defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, who had already been ruled out because of a concussion.

