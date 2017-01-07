The latest from the NFL’s wild-card Saturday. (All times Eastern)

5 p.m.

The Houston Texans know they’ll avoid a shutout this time in the playoffs, no matter what happens the rest of the way.

Houston grabbed a quick 10-0 lead against the visiting Oakland Raiders, less than 10 minutes into their wild-card game on Saturday.

A year ago, Houston lost its playoff opener 30-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, though, the Texans got on the board in the first quarter on Nick Novak’s 50-yard field goal after a short punt gave them terrific field position.

And then, Jadeveon Clowney made an acrobatic, juggling interception of rookie QB Connor Cook, setting up Houston at Oakland’s 4 after a penalty was tacked on. Lamar Miller’s short TD run padded the hosts’ lead.

4:45 p.m.

Maybe the NFL is in for another cold-weather Super Bowl.

With a temperature of 40 degrees at kickoff, the roof to NRG Stadium in Houston is closed for Saturday’s wild-card game between the Raiders and Texans.

The closed roof - which does allow sunlight to pass through - also increases the fan noise for the home team.

But the cold temperatures outside are not a great harbinger weather-wise, considering the Super Bowl will be in Houston in four weeks.

4:25 p.m.

The NFL postseason opened Saturday afternoon with an unlikely matchup of quarterbacks.

The Raiders (12-4) started third-string rookie Connor Cook, who saw his first action in the final game of the regular season after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin had been forced into action after Derek Carr broke his leg.

Cook is the first QB in history to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.

Brock Osweiler started for the Houston Texans after being benched for Tom Savage two weeks ago. Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday.

Houston (9-7) is favored by three at home.

Later on wild-card Saturday, Detroit plays at Seattle.

