SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III on Sunday for the team’s vacant general manager job.

CEO Jed York met with Raye as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

Raye is the son of former 49ers offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye II, who held the job in 2009-10. He has spent the past four years with the Colts after a 17-year tenure in San Diego, where he served as director of college scouting and then director of player personnel.

Raye is the fourth candidate to interview for the general manager job in San Francisco, following Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.

York has also interviewed three coaching candidates: New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Buffalo interim coach Anthony Lynn.

