According to a person familiar with the search, the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to offer Doug Marrone their head coaching job.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not confirmed the hiring. ESPN first reported Marrone had been chosen to replace Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons.

Marrone, who also interviewed with Los Angeles and San Francisco, served as Jacksonville’s interim coach for the final two games, winning one and blowing a late lead in the season finale at Indianapolis.

The Jaguars (3-13) also interviewed former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Mike Smith, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Arizona offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

