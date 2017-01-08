Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle sprain doesn’t appear to be severe, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Roethlisberger injured his ankle in Sunday’s 30-12 AFC wild card win over the Miami Dolphins on his last pass attempt of the game when Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake appeared to land on the 34-year-old’s foot.
Roethlisberger was seen limping after the game while wearing a walking boot.
The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday.