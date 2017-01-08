Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle sprain doesn’t appear to be severe, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he’d play on his injured ankle, and sources say it checked out OK. Doesn’t seem to be a bad sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger injured his ankle in Sunday’s 30-12 AFC wild card win over the Miami Dolphins on his last pass attempt of the game when Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake appeared to land on the 34-year-old’s foot.

Roethlisberger was seen limping after the game while wearing a walking boot.

The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday.

