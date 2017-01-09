The Senate’s new top Democrat apparently thought America shouldn’t be great (for a few minutes at least).

In a now-deleted tweet, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, intended to promote the new Snapchat account for Senate Democrats. But his opposition to all things Donald Trump caused his foot to enter his mouth.

“Starting tonight, @SenateDems are on @Snapchat. Add to hear more on our fight to protect healthcare & tell GOP: Don’t #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” Mr. Schumer wrote.

The tweet was quickly screen-grabbed by numerous political-reporters shocked that the nation’s top elected Democrat had written in more formal style: “Don’t make America great again.”

The rhetorical problems posed by Mr. Trump’s campaign slogan have been implicitly acknowledged by Democrats. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and outgoing President Barack Obama both replied to it using a formulation similar to “America is already great.”

Some radicals within the party and leftist demonstrators took a more Schumerian tack though, with slogans and memes like “America was never great” or “America was great, if you were a straight white male.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus