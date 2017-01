PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit rail riders are facing delays on the Northeast Corridor because of a disabled train.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the train, carrying about 45 passengers, broke down just before 5 a.m. Monday near Jersey Avenue in Princeton. Another train was brought in so they could continue their trip.

NJ Transit says there are delays of up to 45 minutes on the Northeast Corridor.

