The Washington Redskins announced that they interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position.

Prior to his two seasons with Cleveland, Pettine worked as a defensive coordinator for New York Jets and Buffalo Bills for a total of five seasons (four with the Jets, one with the Bills).

As a defensive coordinator, Pettine’s defenses were known to be fierce and stifling. In his first season in New York, the Jets ranked first in yards and points allowed. Pettine’s pass defenses were particularly strong. With four-time All-NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis on his roster, Pettine’s pass defense in New York ranked inside the top-six in yards allowed in all four seasons. With the Bills, Pettine’s pristine pass defense resume continued, as Buffalo ranked fourth in passing yards allowed and second in interceptions.

Following his two years in Cleveland, where the Browns finished with a 10-22 record, Pettine was without a coaching position for the 2016 season.

Pettine is the first known interview for the Redskins this offseason since Joe Barry was released on Jan. 6. Washington has been given permission to interview Carolina Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks.

