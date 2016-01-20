Pro-life women will participate in the Women’s March on Washington later this month, sending the message that the anti-Trump and pro-choice narratives pushed by the event’s organizers do not speak for all women.

Representatives from the Stanton Policy Center, And Then There Were None, Sound Legal Group and other pro-life groups are planning to attend the Jan. 21 march.

“As a woman who has spent most of her life standing up against injustice in the world and promoting the dignity of women and the sanctity of every human life, I am thrilled to be a part of the Women’s March,” Brandi Swindell, founder of the Stanton Policy Center, said in a statement.

Organizers for the Women’s March predict 200,000 will attend the demonstration the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood employee and founder of And Then There Were None, said she will attend the march to protest the abortion giant.

“As a former director of a Planned Parenthood facility, I will be there to talk about the corruption inside this organization who proclaims to ‘care about women,’ ” Ms. Johnson said in a statement. “I am hoping to send the true feminist message that life empowers women and that women do not need the manipulative services offered by our country’s largest abortion provider.”

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is partnering with the march, the mission of which is to send a “bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and other abortion advocates are co-sponsoring the event.

Catherine Glenn Foster, founder of the Sound Legal Group, condemned the march’s inclusion of Planned Parenthood. She said the Women’s March on Washington cannot claim to speak for women while kowtowing to the abortion industry.

“The Women’s March on Washington claims to be about human rights, nonviolence, and confronting injustice,” Ms. Foster said in a statement. “But by accepting Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and other abortion activism organizations as co-sponsors, the Women’s March on Washington has betrayed its mission and failed to confront the injustice in front of its face.”

“It’s time for the Women’s March to speak up for all women,” she said.

