TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Fans looking for a last-minute deal on tickets for the College Football Playoff national championship game were out of luck.

With between 75,000 and 100,000 out-of-towners arriving in Tampa, Florida, for either Monday night’s matchup between Alabama and Clemson or events associated with the game, demand for tickets remained high right up to game time.

Two hours before kickoff, the asking price for seats on StubHub ranged from $1,899 in the upper deck to $11,748 each for 10 tickets on the club level of Raymond James Stadium, where about 6,000 temporary seats were brought in to boost capacity to about 70,000.

The third CFP was a particularly hot ticket, in part because it was a rematch of last year’s title game, won by Alabama.

The campuses of both schools are less than 600 miles from Tampa, making it a manageable drive for fans of the teams who had to travel cross-country to Arizona for last year’s game.

