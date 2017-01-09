PITTSBURGH (AP) - The latest on the arrest of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an assistant coach on leave following his arrest hours after the team’s playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened. The altercation happened Sunday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Paul Abel was working security at another nearby bar when he was told by an off-duty officer that the doorman at The Flats on Carson Street was being threatened by a Steeler.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team is continuing to gather information about the incident and has been communicating with the NFL per league rules. Pittsburgh plays at Kansas City in the divisional round next Sunday.

___

1 a.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police say security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working nearby due to an unruly customer who was allegedly assaulting a doorman. The customer was later identified as Porter.

Police say Porter was taken to Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The Steelers say they’re aware of the incident and are “still gathering information.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus