The crew of the USS Mahan was forced to fire warning shots at aggressive Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

U.S. smoke flares and radio contact were not enough to dissuade Iranian speed boats from engaging in aggressive maneuvers at the entrance to the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

Military officials speaking on the condition anonymity said only warning shots caused the speed boats to break away from the destroy at roughly 900 yards.

“Disregarding the warnings, the [The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy] vessels continued to directly approach Mahan at a high rate of speed. Mahan then fired three warning shots with a crew-served 50 caliber machine gun, and the IRGCN vessels arrested their high-speed approach,” a Navy official told CBS on Monday.

The official said radio, audible sirens, and the “ship’s whistle” were all used to try and stop the “unprofessional” and “unsafe” approach by the Iran ships.

