ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - In New York state government news, the Legislature is off on summer break, but for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a long summer of transit problems may just be beginning.

Members of the Assembly and Senate adjourned Thursday after a tough year that saw a late budget and dithering over control of schools in New York City.

Cuomo, however, can look forward to still more challenges thanks to New York City’s subways and trains, which are suffering mounting delays, breakdowns and derailments.

A look at what’s coming up:

TRANSIT TROUBLES

Cuomo was the one who coined the term “summer of hell” to describe the mounting problems facing the city’s subway and train system. He’ll likely share in the pain this season as transit advocates and others accuse him of not doing enough to address mass transit.

The Democrat pledged another $1 billion in funding for the city’s subway system Thursday and declared a state of emergency in order to speed up repairs. But he conceded that lawmakers weren’t able to fully address the problem.

“We did not get a chance to have a serious conversation about an MTA funding plan,” he told reporters.

___

LEGISLATURE

The Legislature isn’t scheduled to reconvene in Albany until January, but don’t call it a vacation.

Lawmakers say they’ll be working in their districts this summer after six months of wrangling in the state Capitol. They also will be busy explaining - and perhaps defending - their actions during the session.

Some won’t be home for long. The Legislature’s Joint Task Force On Heroin and Opioid Addiction plans to meet July 12 in Buffalo and again July 19 on Long Island to hear from local health officials, law enforcement and recovering addicts and their families.

___

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION

With the session over, supporters and opponents of a possible state constitutional convention are ramping up their campaigns.

Voters will decide this fall whether to hold a convention to consider changes to the state’s legal and political blueprint.

Supporters say a convention would allow citizens to make big reforms to address government corruption, campaign finance and other chronic problems in Albany. Opponents, however, worry that the convention could be hijacked by special interests intent on rolling back environmental protections or overhauling public education.

Any changes to the state constitution recommended at the convention will need voter approval.

___

WILL THEY BE BACK?

Depending on what happens in Washington, lawmakers could be back in Albany this fall.

Cuomo and other Democrats say they may have to tinker - or overhaul - the state budget if Congress and President Donald Trump approve a health care bill that slashes Medicaid funding for the state.

Earlier proposals in Washington would have reduced funding for New York by billions of dollars and affected coverage for millions of New Yorkers. Cuomo has said he is watching the debate closely to see how it could impact the state’s health care system and financial health.

“You have to see what happens,” Cuomo said.