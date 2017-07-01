TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A man who stole money from his employer and a youth football league will have to serve less than a year in jail.

State authorities say Michael DiFlorio stole more than $56,000 while serving as treasurer of the South Jersey Elite Invitational Youth Football League from 2014-2016.

DiFlorio withdrew cash and wrote checks from the league’s account for his personal benefit. He also stole more than $14,000 in cash generated by the league’s 2015 championship game.

DiFlorio also stole $1,147 from an exterminating company where he worked. But authorities didn’t provide further details on how that theft occurred.

DiFlorio received a 330-day jail sentence Friday and must pay full restitution to the league and his former employer.