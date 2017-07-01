ROSELLE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the last of three men charged in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy killed during a robbery at a youth football field has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Union County prosecutors say 22-year-old Corey Winston faces a 20-year term when he’s sentenced Sept. 15.

The Roselle man was 17 when the robbery occurred in February 2012. His case was moved to adult court, where he faced felony murder and other counts.

Authorities have said 17-year-old Darnel Mitchell was killed after Winston and two other teens lured him to the field with the intent to rob him. Mitchell was fatally shot when he tried to flee.

Another defendant was convicted on felony murder and other counts in March, while the third pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in April.