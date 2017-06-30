SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A bundle of new laws that passed during the 2017 legislative session went into effect Saturday, including provisions making some mug shots public records and restricting politicians from pocketing cash in their campaign accounts.

Here’s a look at some of the new laws:

ETHICS AND LOBBYING

After repealing a voter-approved government ethics overhaul, lawmakers approved laws intended to replace pieces of the initiative. But measure supporters say they fall short of what the voters passed. Among the provisions that took effect are an annual limit on gifts that legislators and other public officials can accept from lobbyists and a prohibition on private lobbying for many officials for two years after leaving state government.

The new State Government Accountability Board will be able to investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees on allegations including bribery and theft of public funds.

ADOPTION

Broad new legal protections to faith-based organizations that refuse based on their religious beliefs to place children in certain households took effect. The law says that child-placement agencies can’t be required to provide services that conflict with “sincerely-held” religious beliefs. It says the state can’t “discriminate” against agencies that exercise such convictions.

MUG SHOTS

The law makes booking photographs for felonies a public record under state law. Law enforcement agencies aren’t required to provide such a photo that’s more than 6 months old.

CAMPAIGN FUNDS

South Dakota is leaving the short list of states that allow politicians to pocket the money in their campaign accounts. Part of a wide-ranging campaign finance law, the new personal use provisions say that politicians can only use contributions for campaign-related purposes, expenses incident to being a current or former public official or donations to charities or other political campaigns.

OVERDOSE IMMUNITY

People who call in drug overdoses to authorities or medical responders can get one-time protections against arrest or prosecution for drug crimes if they report the overdose, remain at the scene and cooperate with officials.

ABORTION

The penalty for performing abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy and beyond is increasing from a misdemeanor to a felony.

WATER BUFFERS

New incentives for people to install buffer strips between agricultural land and waterways went into effect. The law offers property tax breaks for those who turn land into buffer strips of vegetation to help trap fertilizer, pesticide and sediment before they reach water.

MARIJUANA OIL TREATMENT

The law is meant to allow people in South Dakota with a prescription to use a non-intoxicating compound found in marijuana if it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.