MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump is naming a well-known victims’ advocate from Alabama to head the office for victims of crime within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trump this week announced his intent to appoint Darlene Hutchinson Biehl of Alabama to be the director of the office.

Hutchinson Biehl has been an advocate for victims for more than 20 years and has worked on legislation and state policies and working directly with victims’ families. She was abducted at gunpoint by a stranger at age 20, but was able to escape her kidnapper on the second day of the ordeal.

Hutchinson Biehl is a chapter president for the Victims of Crime and Leniency.

She is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Troy State University.