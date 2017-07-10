NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Dozens of activists have taken to the streets in Newark after a 6-year-old boy was shot.

Authorities say the boy and two men were shot around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2tFvBeF ) that dozens turned out on Sunday to express outrage over the shooting and violence in Newark.

The shooting involving the child was only one of three that occurred on Saturday, injuring a total of eight people.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose praised the activists and condemned the number of weapons on city streets.