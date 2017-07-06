In a letter tweeted by President Trump over the weekend, Bob Dole issued glowing praise of the president for restoring “strong American leadership” at home and abroad.

Mr. Dole, a former Kansas senator and failed Republican presidential nominee, said the president’s speech Thursday in Poland ahead of the G-20 summit was “one for the ages, a vital, eloquent, and stirring articulation of the values and shared goals that bind us together with the Polish people, and with millions of others around the world who seek to live in freedom.”

“We cannot mistake the significance of Poland and the great Polish people in the history of the struggle for human liberty,” Mr. Dole said.

Mr. Trump’s speech was well-received in Warsaw, focusing heavily on restoring and defending Western values and defeating radical Islamic terrorism.

“The message was desperately needed at this time from our American president and we are grateful for it and for the manner in which he delivered it,” Mr. Dole said.

At the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Mr. Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other “heads of state from around the world,” which Mr. Dole described as “critically important strategic meetings.”

“Americans should be proud of the strong American leadership being restored by President Trump,” Mr. Dole wrote. “More importantly they should be proud to live in a country that stands for the values he has so ably expressed, shared, and defended.”

Mr. Trump thanked Mr. Dole for the letter in a tweet Saturday evening.