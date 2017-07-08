President Trump addressed a number of reports from his time abroad in a series of tweets Monday, including the controversy over his daughter taking his place at the table for part of the G-20 Summit in Germany.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” he tweeted, adding, “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

Ms. Clinton responded to the president’s claims on Twitter posting, “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

Mr. Trump also commented on the news former FBI Director James B. Comey possibly leaked classified information.

“James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal!” he tweeted.

And on the health care debate, Mr. Trump sounded confident that Congress would have a bill ready before the August recess, despite the current holdup in the Senate.

“I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!” he added.

Congress returns this week after the July 4 break and is expected to focus primarily on the health care bill.