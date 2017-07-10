LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Flights into three airports in the Washington region are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

The FAA has slowed flights into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

The FAA says in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The FAA says the facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. and that the FAA is working to ventilate the facility. The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.