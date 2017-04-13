The pro-Trump advocacy group Great America Alliance is out with a new ad mocking the idea of “acute chronic snowflakeism,” saying millions have shown symptoms of the “crippling mental condition” in the wake of the 2016 election.

“Are you or someone you love having trouble accepting that Donald Trump won the presidency?” Tomi Lahren, a senior adviser to the group, says in the spot. “You may be suffering from acute chronic snowflakeism.”

Ms. Lahren says the symptoms of the syndrome include getting tattoos of Bernie Sanders-like figures burned on your body and touting the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the election — all while ignoring all the baggage that weighed down Mrs. Clinton’s campaign.

She then directs viewers to seek some help at snowflakenomore.com, where they can see “how Donald Trump is Making America Great Again.”