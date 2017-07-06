Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on Monday tied former FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony to Hillary Clinton’s server.

“This is exactly the problem Hillary Clinton had with her illegal server. The handling of classified and confidential information that Jim Comey was meant to investigate, if not prosecute. The irony here is, he’s trying to look into that for Hillary Clinton,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News.

Mrs. Conway was responding to reports over the weekend that Mr. Comey’s leaked memos, which he acknowledged during his congressional testimony were intentionally leaked, contained classified information.

Mr. Trump tweeted about Mr. Comey on Monday morning.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

“If you look back and listen to him under oath, he’s admitting why he did this, what his intent was, and you couple that with the fact that this was coincidental information, classified info in fact, I think this is the story that should get legs,” she said.

Mrs. Conway also got into a heated exchange with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on the topic of Russia, in which he asked her if she cared about the allegations of Russian collusion in the campaign.

“I care about the fact that you seem to forget about the Russia connections that we do know about. We know Bill Clinton, not Don Jr., gave a speech in Russia for half a million dollars. We know that Hillary Clinton had one of the nine votes that allowed 20 percent of U.S. uranium rights to go there,” she said on CNN. “We know that in the summer of 2016, the people who knew about possibly Russian interference in the election weren’t at the Trump campaign. They were in the Obama White House.”