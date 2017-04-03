Sen. Amy Klobuchar reiterated the incorrect statistic Monday that 17 intelligence agencies all agreed Russia was the sole actor in hacking the 2016 elections.

“You’re saying 17 intelligence agencies have firmly established that Russia has been trying to hack us. We know they’ve been hacking on the private side as well. That’s why Congress, on a vote of 97-2 in the U.S. senate, we put forward stronger sanctions,” Ms. Klobuchar said on MSNBC.

Last week, the New York Times actually issued a correction regarding the statistic saying Mr. Trump was correct that only four offices have determined Russia interfered including the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence Office.

Mr. Trump said in Poland last week that “three or four” agencies came to that conclusion.

But, the national newspaper also said that the other agencies have not expressed a differing view from this opinion despite not being involved in reaching that assessment. Mr. Trump has been skeptical of Russia’s solitary role in the interference or that there was interference in general.