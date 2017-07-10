NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lawyers for Tennessee Titans teammates Tajae Sharpe and Sebastian Tretola say a lawsuit filed against their clients is a “blatant money grab.”

Dante Satterfield said in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that Sharpe assaulted him in an alley behind a bar the first night of the NFL draft while Tretola acted as a lookout.

In a response filed Friday, lawyers for Sharpe and Tretola say that Satterfield was “following, harassing and picking a fight” with them “and then crying foul when they have no choice but to defend themselves.”

In his complaint, Satterfield said he suffered a concussion, broken bones in his face and a perforated eardrum.

Sharpe and Tretola want the complaint to be dismissed with prejudice. Sharpe is a wide receiver and Tretola is an offensive lineman.

