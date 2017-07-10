BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland’s governor and the mayor of Baltimore met to discuss violent crime in the city.

Television station WJZ-TV reports Monday’s meeting between Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh lasted less than an hour. Pugh said after the meeting that she asked the governor for help from various state agencies and as well as increased technology to help combat violent crime.

The governor’s office said in a statement that Hogan and Pugh had a “very informative, frank, and productive discussion.” The statement says Hogan’s administration will continue “supporting and working with” the mayor, local law enforcement and city leadership to “combat this crisis.”

More than 450 people have been shot in Baltimore since the beginning of the year. A follow-up meeting between the mayor and governor is expected.