Rep. Mo Brooks said Monday that he’d be “surprised” if the Senate’s current bill passes in its current form.

“I’d be extraordinary surprised — if that’s the bill that actually comes out of the Senate. So we’re talking about a Senate bill that we don’t know about because the Senate has not yet drafted it. And we’ll see whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate can do it’s job,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

He said that even if the Senate does pass a bill, the House of Representatives may reject it and send it to a conference, further continuing the debate.

“It’s possible that the Senate will do it’s job, do something on health care, and send it to the House of Representatives where we would either reject it and move to a conference committee or accept it,” he explained.