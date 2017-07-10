Rep. Mo Brooks vowed to fight “every spending bill that doesn’t fund” President Trump’s proposed border wall in a Senate campaign ad released Monday.

“President Trump promised a wall to keep us safe and to protect American jobs for American workers, but even some establishment Republicans are blocking the way,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, says in the ad titled, “Build The Wall.”

“Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded,” Mr. Brooks says, laughing. “And you know what? Washington could benefit from that.

“We’re going to build that wall, or you’ll know the name of every Republican who surrenders to the Democrats to break my filibuster,” he says in the ad. “I give you my word, and I don’t give my word lightly.”

Mr. Brooks, a pro-Trump conservative, is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He joins a crowded GOP field challenging Republican Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the seat in February. Alabama’s Senate primary is set for Aug. 15.