Victor Robles did not get a chance to start the MLB Futures Game on Sunday in Miami, but the Washington Nationals’ top-ranked prospect did finish it, coming off the bench for the World Futures in the fifth inning and driving in a run in the U.S. Futures’ 7-6 win.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Robles replaced Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo in left field in the bottom of the fifth, eventually moving over to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The 20-year-old’s most notable contribution, however, came in the top of the sixth. With runners on second and third, Robles lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Francisco Mejia and cutting the U.S. lead to five.

Robles flew out to center in his second plate appearance, and could have potentially played a role in the World’s ninth-inning rally, but Mauricio Dubon grounded out to end the game with the tying run on first and Robles waiting on-deck.

The eighth-best prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America, Robles, who signed with Washington as a free agent in 2013, was the only player from the Nationals’ farm system to participate in the game.

Currently playing at the advanced A level with the Potomac Nationals, Robles is hitting .302 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs this season, ranking third in the Carolina League with a .911 OPS.