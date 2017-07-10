OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Ethics Commission records show lobbyists have spent nearly $550,000 on state officials over the past year.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2v3M6B4 ) reports the money was spent on items including gifts, food and awards. It doesn’t include the amount spent on campaign donations.

Records show lobbyists spent $36,000 on gifts for lawmakers, state executives and their staff. Some recipients received rounds of golf, concert tickets and college football tickets. Almost $10,000 was also spent on basketball tickets for legislators and their staff.

Republican Sen. Greg Treat received the most gifts, which included sports tickets and concert tickets.

Records also show a large sum was also spent on food and drinks. From June 2016 to May 2017, $237,000 was spent on individual meals and catered events.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com