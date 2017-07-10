House Republican Steve Pearce announced Monday that he plans to run for governor in New Mexico.

Mr. Pearce took a veiled swipe at current Republican Gov. Susana Martinez in his announcement calling to “change the direction” of the state.

“I’m running for governor to change the direction of the state I love and call home. New Mexico has such great potential, but we need leadership to move the state forward. Too many people are struggling to find jobs and to many families are wrestling with poverty,” read his announcement.

Ms. Martinez was once among the most popular governors in America, even considered a possible vice presidential candidate for 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney. Her state’s stagnant economy, however, has caused her popularity to drop since then.

Mr. Pearce has represented the 2nd Congressional District from the state since 2011.