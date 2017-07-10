CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuela’s chief prosecutor filed charges Monday against a senior National Guard commander over an attack on congress in which four lawmakers were beaten up by pro-government activists.

As head of security at the National Assembly, Col. Bladimir Lugo was responsible for troops who stood by Friday when the activists stormed into congress and began swinging wooden planks and steel bars at lawmakers gathered to commemorate Venezuela’s independence day.

Lugo is the third top official accused of abuses by chief prosecutor Luis Ortega since the start of near daily protests in April that have left more than 90 people dead.

Protesters angry with the socialist administration over Venezuela’s high inflation, food shortages and high crime took to the streets again Monday in the capital.

President Nicolas Maduro has praised the behavior of security forces in putting down the protests and personally decorated Lugo after an earlier incident in which he shoved National Assembly President Julio Borges.