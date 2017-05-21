Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday that his committee wants to see the email reportedly sent to Donald Trump Jr. saying that the Russian government wanted to help his father’s campaign.

“Absolutely. I think we need to bring in anyone that was present in that meeting, anyone who had a role in setting up that meeting. And this email must exist if the reporting is accurate. That means it must be possession of either the sender or receiver, or a third party who received it,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat and a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNN.

The email was an effort to set up the meeting with Mr. Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who had compromising information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, The New York Times reported. Mr. Trump Jr. took the meeting last year, along with Jerad Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, and Paul Manafort, then-campaign chairman.

When asked if he thought the committee would subpoena the files, Mr. Schiff said, “We always try to get information voluntarily.”

Mr. Schiff also said that Mr. Trump Jr. will now be called before the committee as well, but couldn’t say when that will be since they’re still interviewing all the minor witnesses.