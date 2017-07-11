DENVER (AP) - Colorado and federal authorities are asking immigrant communities to report fraudulent immigration consultants who often advertise themselves as “notaries” and offer legal services. “Notarios” are legal experts in Latin America, but not in the United States.

The education push announced Tuesday comes as immigration advocates report a rise in people seeking legal status amid an illegal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

Colorado last year made it illegal to accept money to advise or assist people with an immigration matter unless you have a law license or are part of a non-profit organization.

Selling a government service or appointment is also illegal. Immigration advocates report that appointments, such as those to needed get a driver’s license, were difficult to get but were sold for between $50 and $100.