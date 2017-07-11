An ongoing media battle between the National Rifle Association and Black Lives Matter continues unabated with a new ad on the incitement of “gun-toting racists.”

Anger over an NRA ad with spokesperson Dana Loesch sparked a campaign by political activists in June to have it removed from social media. In addition to a planned Women’s March on the NRA’s headquarters for July 14, Black Lives Matter has released a YouTube video criticizing cops and “racists” who may be inspired by the NRA.

“We’re talking about our lives here. When the NRA issues a public call to their constituents inciting violence against people who are constitutionally fighting for their lives, we don’t take that lightly,” a narrator says in YouTube video posted July 7. “We know that we are not safe, but we are not scared, either. We will continue to produce media, teach students, march and protest to not only protect the First Amendment as fiercely as the NRA protects the Second [Amendment], but to protect our lives from gun-toting racists. We demand the NRA remove remove their dangerous propaganda videos narrated by conservative talk radio host Dana Loesch and Grant Stinchfield.”

The ad in question features Mrs. Loesch criticizing the “resistance” movement against President Trump, along with activists who “smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports … until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. … The only way to stop this violence of lies is with the clenched fist of truth.”

Black Lives Matter’s video has attracted nearly 110,000 views since its debut.

“Are they delusional?” the firearms advocacy website Bearing Arms responded Tuesday. “No officer wants to have to shoot anyone. No officer wants to put him or herself in harm’s way. When they have to draw their weapon they’re not just risking the other person’s life, they’re also risking their own.”

“Freedom doesn’t mean destroying your hometown and looting like a crazy banshee,” Bearing Arms writer Beth Baumann continued. “Freedom means having your God-given rights protected. Freedom means protecting your rights in a peaceful manner.”